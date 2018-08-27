Facebook Tests ‘Things in Common’ Label to Try to Connect Non-friends

Strangers, potentially dangerous friends you’ve never met

Facebook is testing out a new feature that will show you what you have in common with strangers. Say you comment on a public conversation like a news post that has thousands of comments, Facebook will now highlight the names of people that you share something in common with and let you know. For example, it will tell you if you live in the same city as someone on the feed, whether someone went to the same school as you, etc. The only information that you have made public will show up as things in common.

Right now it is in a small testing phase. The purpose of the new feature is to bring people together as things have become very divisive on social media.