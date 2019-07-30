First It Was Licking Ice Cream, Now It’s Peeing on Potatoes

Just as the whole “let’s lick ice cream and put it back” trend died down it seems we’ve got a new one in the works. A woman is wanted by Pennsylvania authorities after allegedly peeing on potatoes at a West Mifflin Walmart. A Walmart employee told cops that they saw the woman urinate on the produce. I’m pretty sure that’s now how you tend to your potato crops. This incident comes after several class-acts have been busted opening up ice cream containers in stores and putting the ice cream back in the freezer.

Why do you think so many people have been putting their bodily fluids on grocery items lately? What would you do if you saw the ice cream or potato incident in front of you? Will you skip the mashed potatoes at dinner tonight?

I wonder about people sometimes. Who wakes up in the morning and says, "I think today I'll go to Walmart and pee on some potatoes." https://t.co/OdFoOuhtBO — Jason Cannon (@By_Jason_Cannon) July 30, 2019

Do you ever just get up one day and think, “Man, I’m gonna pee on some potatoes at Wal-Mart?” pic.twitter.com/ltQlugBFpS — 🐝Paige🐝 (@allalonebert) July 30, 2019

Peeing on potatoes ain't a pregnancy test, Lorie. You gotta pee on rabbits for that. https://t.co/EeMFciETfu — Mr. theMoon (@Sheepthemoon) July 30, 2019