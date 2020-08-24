First Trailer for Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’ Drops

The Batman director Matt Reeves dropped the movie’s first trailer during Saturday’s DC FanDome virtual event, giving fans their first major glimpse at several DC characters.

Twilight star Robert Pattinson plays Batman in the dark and brooding trailer, showing off his hand-to-hand combat skills and the Batmobile during his second year as the Caped Crusader.

You can also see Zoe Kravitz as Selena Kyle, aka Catwoman, and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon in the trailer. The movie’s set to open in theatres October 1st, 2021.

Now that the first trailer has dropped for the movie, are you excited to see Robert Pattinson as The Batman? Which actor, so far, do you think made the best Batman?