‘The Suicide Squad’ Trailer Drops with New Cast Members

In addition to dropping a trailer for The Batman, a teaser for 2021’s The Suicide Squad was released Saturday at DC FanDome. Margot Robbie returns as Harley Quinn, complete with a new look, plus Jai Courtney’s character, Boomerang.

The two-minute teaser also shows off 13 new characters, like Idris Elba’s Bloodsport and The Peacemaker, played by WWE wrestling icon John Cena.

Will Smith’s Deadshot and Jared Leto’s Joker aren’t seen in the teaser. The two actors didn’t return for the sequel.

The Suicide Squad hits theaters on August 6th, 2021.

2016’s Suicide Squad grossed nearly a billion bucks but was considered a flop by movie critics. Do you think 2021’s sequel will receive better reviews? Which Suicide Squad member from the first film was your favorite?