Five-Year-Old Goes After Gunman During Home Invasion

Video of a home invasion shows a five-year-old boy attacking an armed gunman.

The video shows four men bursting into a South Bend, Indiana family’s home. After coming through the front door, two of the men rushed to the living room area with a woman and two children. At least three of the men appear to have been armed.

Brave 5-year-old boy takes on gunman during home invasion https://t.co/pqtqgut2Bc — Fox5NY (@fox5ny) October 13, 2020

The video shows the five-year-old charges at one of the men, hitting him from behind. He also throws an object at one of the men before coming after him.

The suspects did fire shots, but no one was injured. South Bend police are calling the video “disturbing” and issued a statement saying, “You can see a little boy hitting one of the armed suspects as he tries to defend his home. It is our job now to defend him.”

While the incident happened on Sept. 30th, police are releasing it in an effort to track down the suspects involved in the case.