Florida Woman Falls Into Canal, gets Attacked by Alligator

A homeless woman is lucky to be alive after she fell into a Florida canal and was attacked by an alligator, authorities say.

The incident happened Monday in St. Petersburg, where the unidentified 50 something-year-old woman was sitting on the wall of a canal and lost her balance, according to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue. She was promptly attacked by a gator. It’s unclear how the woman managed to get away.

Passersby called 911 and the woman was rushed to a hospital, where she’s being treated for “severe injuries to her arms,” fire officials say. As of late Monday morning, the gator was still at large.

