New Scream Movie Trailer Has Been Rated, Coming Soon To Theatres

The next installment of “Scream” is set to hit theaters in 2022 and according to sources, we might be seeing a trailer for the new film soon.

Sources say that the trailer has received its rating and are assuming that it will be shown in theaters October 10-11, when the original “Scream” is being shown for a special two-night event.

The new film brings back original stars including Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette.

