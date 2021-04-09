Florida Woman To Serve Jail Time For Coughing On Cancer Patient

A Florida woman who was caught on tape intentionally coughing on a Pier 1 customer has been sentenced to 30 days in jail.

Debra Hunter of Jacksonville has been sentenced to 30 days plus six months probation, along with a $500 fine, anger management classes, and a mental health evaluation.

Last summer, Hunter intentionally coughed on the victim, Heather Sprague, who was filming her for not wearing a mask.

Sprague is being treated for a brain tumor and said she spent days searching for a place where she and her family could be tested for coronavirus.

