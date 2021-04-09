Northern Ireland is Overrun by Bogus Cops

If you become the victim of a crime in Northern Ireland, be careful who you approach for help.

The country is having a big problem with people posing as police officers, according to the PSNI Economic Crime Unit. The bogus cops have been responding to criminal complaints by committing even bigger crimes — coercing residents to withdraw their money and hand over their jewelry, says Detective Inspector Joanne Harris.

Money and valuables lost after reports of criminals posing as police across NI https://t.co/4ieXGQjCHZ — Belfast Telegraph (@BelTel) April 9, 2021

“Victims have been asked about how much money they keep in their house, and are told not to let family members know that they had been contacted,” Harris says. “Unfortunately, this has resulted in people losing large sums of money and valuables with some people being told they need to leave money in an envelope outside their house to be collected.”

