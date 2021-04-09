Life

Spotify Has Quietly Deleted Dozens Of Episodes Of ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’

There are reports that Spotify has deleted several episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience.

So far, about 42 episodes have been removed.

Those episodes include interviews with Far-right figures, comedians accused of sexual misconduct, and the creator of Bulletproof Coffee.

In a recent episode, Joe spoke about the deletions. He said, “there were a few episodes they didn’t want on their platform, and I was like ‘okay, I don’t care.’

