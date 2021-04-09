Spotify Has Quietly Deleted Dozens Of Episodes Of ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’

There are reports that Spotify has deleted several episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience.

So far, about 42 episodes have been removed.

Those episodes include interviews with Far-right figures, comedians accused of sexual misconduct, and the creator of Bulletproof Coffee.

Spotify is quietly removing more of Joe Rogan's podcasts after some employees reportedly threatened to strike https://t.co/vEg4QFetXd — TheBlaze (@theblaze) April 8, 2021

In a recent episode, Joe spoke about the deletions. He said, “there were a few episodes they didn’t want on their platform, and I was like ‘okay, I don’t care.’

