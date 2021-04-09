1 In 4 U.S. Adults Now Fully Vaccinated

The CDC says 1 out of 4 U.S. adults is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Roughly 66 million Americans have received both vaccine doses, and about 112 million – over one-third of all Americans – have received at least one dose.

Those numbers will climb even higher in the coming weeks, as all 50 states will open up vaccinations to all adults in the next 10 days.

As the US aims to ramp up inoculations to win the race against Covid-19 variants, more than 1 in 4 adults are now fully vaccinated. https://t.co/SalvGo2M1z — CNN (@CNN) April 9, 2021

Despite the high rate of vaccinations, coronavirus cases are surging in the U.S., with about 60,000 new cases per day. Experts say about 75 percent of the population needs to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.

Need a shot? Head over to getmyshot.utah.gov.