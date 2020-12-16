Life

Forget Die Hard…Is Lethal Weapon A Christmas Movie?

Posted on

Users on social media are moving past the argument of whether or not “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie and asking the question, “Is Lethal Weapon a Christmas movie?”

The movie actually opens up to the song “Jingle Bell Rock” by Bobby Helms and goes to the scene of a penthouse hotel suite with a lighted tree.

There are other scenes that feature “Christmassy” things, but that’s where it gets tricky.

Users are asking the question: Does a film being set at Christmas to qualify it as a Christmas movie?

What do you think? Is Lethal Weapon a Christmas movie?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top