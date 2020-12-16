Seth MacFarlane Is Rebooting ‘Revenge Of The Nerds’

And we have another Hollywood reboot… This time it is for the cult hit Revenge of the Nerds.

Seth MacFarlane has signed on to do the project with the Lucas Brothers for 20th Century Studios.

The original Revenge of the Nerds came out in 1984.

'Revenge of the Nerds' reboot in the works from Seth MacFarlane with Lucas Brothers writing & starring 🤓🤓 (via @Variety | https://t.co/R1mdnHQq0D) pic.twitter.com/1NWs640CW0 — Fandom (@getFANDOM) December 16, 2020

20th Century Studios was set to remake the movie back in 2006 with Adam Brody, but they stopped filming after two weeks.

Who do you hope they cast for this reboot? Are you tired of seeing reboots of old movies and show?