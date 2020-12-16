The taco chain is bringing back Nacho Fries for a limited time starting on Christmas Eve.

Taco Bell stated that “bringing back the spicy fries proves that beloved innovations can always make a comeback.”

The reason the fries were removed from the Taco Bell menu was to “create a more efficient Taco Bell experience during the pandemic”, according to the food chain.

Taco Bell Is Bringing Back Nacho Fries For A Limited Time Starting On Christmas Eve https://t.co/4XcwTy6CV7 pic.twitter.com/jyhci2vucu — Seventeen (@seventeen) December 16, 2020

Other items that are being brought back for a limited time are the Loaded Nacho Taco and the Bacon Club Chalupa.

What menu items should they bring back permanently? What Taco Bell items would you remove to have Nacho Fries added back permanently?