Fortnite Just Became A High School And College Sport

With E-Sport competitions on the rise, it makes sense that you should be able to bring the rivalry to high schools and colleges. A start-up called PlayVS has teamed with Epic Games to bring Fortnite league play to schools across the country. Just like football, basketball and track teams compete, PlayVS hopes that high schools and universities will sign up for e-games contests that will pit schools against each other. More than 13,000 high schools have already joined the waiting list.

