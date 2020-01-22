Judge Upholds Charge Against Woman For Going Topless In Her Own Home

Oh good. We’re back in the news again for something completely stupid. We truly might be Florida 2.0 if this trend continues. First, we had Rubbergate and now a Utah judge has upheld a lewdness charge against a woman for going topless in her own home. Tilli Buchanan says she and her husband were hanging drywall in their garage and had removed their shirts to avoid getting dirty when her husband’s three children, ages 9-13, walked in. When the boys told their mother about the incident, child welfare officials were called. Buchanan now faces a criminal trial and could potentially have to register as a sex offender if convicted.

NEW: Utah’s lewdness law stands after judge rejects challenge from woman charged for being topless in her own home: https://t.co/kcb5fIodBa — Jessica Miller (@jm_miller) January 21, 2020