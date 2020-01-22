Is Your Drinking Water Tainted With ‘Forever Chemicals’?

A new report claims that drinking water in over 43 U.S. cities has been tainted by toxic “forever chemicals”. According to the Environmental Working Group, the amount of perfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, in drinking water is higher than previous estimates, creating a “toxic soup” that is “almost impossible to avoid.” PFAS chemicals can come from sources like Teflon, Scotch Guard, or foam used in firefighting. Some types of PFAS have been linked to cancer, liver damage, and lower fertility rates.

