Get Paid To Sleep In Bed

Looking for a part-time job you can do from home? How about sleeping in bed? A UK-based company called Olivia’s is looking to hire a “Comfort Connoisseur” – someone to try sleeping in different beds and giving feedback on the experience. Beds are shipped right to your home for you to sleep in for five nights. The company needs its bed testers to try out at least two beds a month and have “impeccable taste” and “good writing skills”, as well as “no underlying sleep conditions like sleep apnoea”. If sleeping in bed were a professional sport, would you be a superstar?

