Scream fans get ready to scream because Scream 5 is a go, despite COVID-19! David Arquette confirmed the news as well as his return to the satire-horror franchise in the role of the lovable Deputy Dewey Riley. Arquette said in a statement, I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my Scream family, old and new. Scream has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself, I look forward to honoring Wes Craven’s legacy. OG cast member Neve Campbell has also hinted that she will return as well.

Happy to announce that the new ‘SCREAM’ movie will NOT be a reboot and will share continuation with all 4 movies 🔪 #SCREAM5 pic.twitter.com/BIGdHRJ40T — SCREAM (@TheScreamSeries) May 18, 2020

Spyglass is aiming to begin production on ‘SCREAM 5’ later this year in Wilmington, North Carolina when safety protocols are in place. (Source: https://t.co/ua4tWJhnHg) pic.twitter.com/Ijh0o9tOtR — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 18, 2020