Scream fans get ready to scream because Scream 5 is a go, despite COVID-19! David Arquette confirmed the news as well as his return to the satire-horror franchise in the role of the lovable Deputy Dewey Riley. Arquette said in a statement, I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my Scream family, old and new. Scream has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself, I look forward to honoring Wes Craven’s legacy. OG cast member Neve Campbell has also hinted that she will return as well.

