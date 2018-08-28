Life

Get Ready to Learn How to Cook Bugs

Is that a cockroach between your molars or are you just happy to see me?

Move over Food Network. The Smithsonian Channel is starting their own cooking show highlighting the deliciousness of insects. Bug Bites will be a series of short cooking videos designed to make eating bugs more appealing. The executive producer of the segments said, “The idea behind Bug Bites was to expand our audience’s awareness of something that, to many of the world’s cultures, is actually quite common – eating insects.”

The five-part series starts streaming Monday on SmithsonianChannel.com. You’ll see how to properly prepare a tarantula for dinner and get the right ingredients for cricket pizza. Yummy.

