Corey O’Brien has your chance to win a pair of tickets to see GLASS ANIMALS at The Union Events Center this August every night this week. Simply listen for the keyword to text to 33986 each weekday after 7:00pm to qualify. Be the 96th text with the correct keyword and YOU WIN!

These are the specific contest rules for “GLASS ANIMALS – Text2Win contest. Contest dates: 03/12/2018 – 03/16/2018. Listeners may enter to win (2) tickets to GLASS ANIMALS on August 16th, 2018 at The Union Events Center by texting a random keyword to 33986 when solicited between 7:00pm – 11:59pm weekdays. Listeners can enter up to three times per keyword. Message and data rates may apply. Winners will be notified by text and/or phone call. The 96th text received with the correct keyword will be chosen as the winner. If there are less than 96 entries, one winner will be selected at random per keyword. Winners may claim their prize after March 16th, 2018 at the Broadway Media offices (50 West 300 South 2nd Floor in Salt Lake City, Utah) Monday through Friday, 9:00am to 5:00pm. No consolation prizes will be given if the prize is not picked up within the time frame of the event. Prize is only valid during the dates of the event. Prize is valued at approximately $40.00. Prize is provided by Postfontaine.