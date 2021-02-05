Go Ahead – Pour Yourself Another Cup Of Coffee

Yet another study suggests drinking coffee has health benefits — especially for your heart.

New research out of Japan found as little as one cup of coffee a week might protect your heart and lower your risk of early death.

The study found that people with no history of stroke or heart attack who drank one (or more) cups of coffee a week had a 14% lower risk of early death.

For heart attack survivors, it seems to have lowered their risk of death by 22% compared to those who don’t drink coffee often.

The study followed 45,000 people over 20 years.

