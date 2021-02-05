Instagram Bans Accounts With Stolen User Names

Instagram has banned hundreds of accounts that have stolen user names.

The banned accounts are said to be part of the “OGUsers” forum that contains members who buy and sell stolen social media accounts.

The OG usernames were often short and unique names that are bought and sold for status.

Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter team up to crack down on hackers who steal rare usernames https://t.co/5UqZCHD3XZ pic.twitter.com/tTwhznbS2I — The Verge (@verge) February 4, 2021

This isn’t the first time that Instagram has gone after these users, but is the first time that Instagram has made public of the bans.

Had you ever heard of stolen user names on Instagram? How often are you on social media?