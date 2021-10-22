Grand Theft Auto Online Scares up Some Halloween Extras

If you like fast cars, video game violence and paranormal activity, you might want to revisit Grand Theft Auto Online.

The Halloween update for the game has added a “demonic” mode that features phantom cars, supernatural serial killers, UFOs and even creepy clowns, developer Rockstar Games reveals.

Grand Theft Auto Online Halloween Update Adds Phantom Vehicles and Serial Killers – https://t.co/UykJz21X5B pic.twitter.com/PEsojiJyYc — Game Rant (@GameRant) October 21, 2021

To access the new content, sign on to GTA Online and enter a session that has at least one other player in it. After about 20 minutes, things should start to get freaky, according to Rockstar.

What’s the best GTA game in the series?