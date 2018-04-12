GREEN DAY’S BILLIE JOE ARMSTRONG POSTS TRACKS FROM HIS NEW SIDE PROJECT “THE LONGSHOT”

No, Green Day is not going away anytime soon…

But! Green Day frontman Billie Joe is hard at work on some side projects as well. First was Foxboro Hottubs, then we had his coverband, but those both pale in comparison to his latest work with “The Longshot”. Billie has been hinting about this band through his personal Instagram account for a few weeks, and recently revealed both the title of the upcoming album, “Love Is For Losers” AND 3 of the tracks which will be featured on it! Click the Youtube links below to hear Chasing A Dream, Taxi Driver, and of course the title track, Love Is For Losers.