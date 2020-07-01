Groom Dies, 100 Guests Test Positive 2 Days after Wedding

A couple in India defied state coronavirus restrictions and got married in a lavish June ceremony in front of 400 guests. Two days later, the groom was dead and 100 of the guests tested positive for COVID-19. Although health officials have determined the unidentified groom spread the virus to his guests, it’s not fair to place 100 percent of the blame on him. According to reports, he’d wanted to postpone the wedding because he wasn’t feeling well, but both families insisted the show must go on.

Groom dies after infecting over 100 wedding guests with coronavirus in India https://t.co/4H5twMtIhX pic.twitter.com/nUggrExR0g — New York Post (@nypost) July 1, 2020

India is in the midst of a huge coronavirus resurgence, reporting 18,653 new cases and 507 deaths on Wednesday. All totaled, 585,493 India residents have tested positive and 17,400 have died from the virus.