Blue Men are Out of Work for the 1st Time in 20 Years

With no “Smurfs” or “X-Men” movies in the works, there isn’t a whole lot of work available for blue people these days — and that’s bad news for the members of Blue Man Group. The odd yet popular Las Vegas trio — as well as members of their production crew — were laid off earlier this week as Cirque du Soleil prepared to file for bankruptcy, claiming it’s $1 billion in debt.

As we move forward, we know that you will have questions and we will continue to share information with you. For all other questions, please refer to website: https://t.co/AkaUjqgQrY pic.twitter.com/uCamXCK8sQ — Blue Man Group (@bluemangroup) June 29, 2020

Blue Man Group has been entertaining Vegas visitors since 2000, when their show debuted at the Luxor. Although Cirque du Soleil purchased the act in 2017, they continued performing at the Luxor until recently, when Las Vegas venues went dark due to the coronavirus pandemic.