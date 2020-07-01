Fresno State Students Fighting to have Gandhi Statue Removed

Next up on the U.S. statue hit list: Mahatma Gandhi. While the legendary figure is known as a prophet who devoted his life to peace, students at Fresno State University claim Gandhi was actually an immoral opportunist who slept with young girls and was prejudiced against Jews and Africans. Citing these reasons, a group of students is circulating a petition that calls for the removal of the university’s Gandhi statue.

Cancel Culture Coming for Ghandi: Fresno St. Student Calls for Statue of 'Racist' to be Removed https://t.co/iuTAt8ARzK — James Cooper (@coop22089074) June 30, 2020

However, peace-loving Gandhi, apparently, isn’t going down without a fight. Fresno State alumni are fighting back with their own petition, titled “Keep the Gandhi statue at Fresno state.” It’s unclear which side is leading in signatures.