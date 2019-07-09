Gym Might Not Be Necessary For Working Out

Think you need an expensive gym membership in order to get the best results from your workout? Turns out that’s not the case according to a new study. Researchers found that doing home-based high-intensity interval training exercises were just as effective in helping clinically obese individuals improve their fitness. Writing in The Journal of Physiology and reported by Science Daily, study author Sam Scott from Liverpool John Moores University reveals how staying home removed such barriers as travel and cost, which helped participants stick with the program.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.