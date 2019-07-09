Netflix’s Reign May Soon End

For years Netflix has dominated streaming entertainment. According to Forbes, Netflix’s stock has soared over 8,000%, mainly by stealing cable customers. Nearly 35 million Americans have “cut the cord” in the last ten years. But Netflix’s reign may soon come to an end as more big companies like Disney and NBC decided that instead of selling the rights to air Avengers movies or TV’s The Office, the companies can just house their own original content on their own platforms. Even AT&T can pull content from Netflix since they now own HBO. Companies are waking up and taking some of Netflix’s most lucrative content back.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.