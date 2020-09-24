‘Halloween’ Films Returning to Theaters in October

Horror movie fans you’re going to love this!

It’s just been announced that Halloween, Halloween 4, and Halloween 5 will be returning to theaters and drive-ins next month.

The films have already been booked for 225 screens and 104 drive-ins.

‘Halloween,’ ‘Halloween 4,’ ‘Halloween 5’ Returning to Theaters in October (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/bCy6XkA8VS — Variety (@Variety) September 24, 2020

John Carpenter’s Halloween franchise began in 1978 and has spawned 11 films that have brought in over $600 million worldwide.

