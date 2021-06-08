Harrison Ford Back In Costume For ‘Indiana Jones’ Sequel

Harrison Ford is officially back as Indiana Jones – and looking pretty darn good for his age.

Actor Josh Gad shared a photo of a face masked Ford wearing the classic Indy costume – complete with fedora and bomber jacket – from the set of the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones movie.

The 78-year-old Ford last played Indy in 2008’s Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. The sequel is due in theaters in July of 2022.

The latest Indiana Jones 5 set photo shows Harrison Ford back in the character's classic costume! Check it out: https://t.co/s9OWqKQjC5 pic.twitter.com/dDGzBjvGdI — Screen Rant (@screenrant) June 7, 2021

Is Ford too old to be doing another Indiana Jones movie? Could the character ever be played by someone else, or is Ford’s performance too iconic?

