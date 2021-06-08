Pharmacist Who Intentionally Destroyed 500 Vaccine Doses Sentenced To 3 Years In Prison

A Wisconsin pharmacist who intentionally destroyed 500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will spend three years behind bars.

Steven Brandenburg admitted to removing boxes of vaccines from a refrigerator and left them out, ruining them. He then put the boxes back in the refrigerator, which led to 57 people getting shots of possibly spoiled vaccine.

He pleaded guilty back in January, telling police he believed the vaccine was “not safe” and could “change their DNA”. On Tuesday, Brandenburg told the court he was “desperately sorry and ashamed” for his actions.

Steven Brandenburg was working as a hospital pharmacist in Wisconsin when he removed a box of Moderna vaccines from a freezer for several hours in order to try to spoil them. https://t.co/gNT5UwO986 — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) June 8, 2021

In addition to the prison time, Brandenburg was fired and his pharmacist license suspended.

