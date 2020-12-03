Health Officials Will Give Out ‘Vaccination Cards’ After Receiving Vaccine

Americans who receive a COVID-19 vaccine will be getting a ‘vaccination card’ as evidence, health officials say.

The Department of Defense showed off the card on Thursday, which tracks the date and a serial number of each vaccine shot, along with where it was administered and when the next shot is due.

The cards will be included in each vaccine kit, which also includes a needle, syringe, mask, and alcohol wipes.

Here’s the card you’ll get when you eventually get the Covid-19 vaccine. Everyone will get a card "they can put in their wallet that will tell them what they had and when their next dose is due," says Dr. Kelly Moore of the Immunization Action Coalition. https://t.co/pLj8YnH02T pic.twitter.com/66CIDc246T — CNN (@CNN) December 3, 2020

Officials have said the first round of vaccines could begin as early as Dec. 15th if Pfizer’s vaccine is approved by the FDA next week.

Will these cards be an effective way to make sure people are vaccinated properly? Should we be concerned that some people will get their first vaccine shot then never show up for the second?