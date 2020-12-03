New Monolith Discovered in California

Another day, another Monolith.

A new monolith has popped up, this time in Southern California.

A third unexplained gigantic metal monolith has been placed atop a mountain in California. https://t.co/x6Yp8u5eBR — VICE (@VICE) December 3, 2020

Similar to the monolith found in Utah, this structure is supposedly at the top of Pine Mountain in Atascadero.

Of course, there are other monoliths. The Utah monolith made news when it appeared and disappeared (torn down), while one in Romania popped up.

We really wanted it to be aliens https://t.co/4DHvRYtug3 — Mashable (@mashable) December 1, 2020

What do you think is going on with these monoliths? Do you think the one in California is the same as the one in Utah? Do you think this is some

weird publicity stunt?