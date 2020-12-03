Life

New Monolith Discovered in California

Posted on

Another day, another Monolith.

A new monolith has popped up, this time in Southern California.

Similar to the monolith found in Utah, this structure is supposedly at the top of Pine Mountain in Atascadero.

Of course, there are other monoliths. The Utah monolith made news when it appeared and disappeared (torn down), while one in Romania popped up.

What do you think is going on with these monoliths? Do you think the one in California is the same as the one in Utah? Do you think this is some
weird publicity stunt?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top