Heinz Can Go Fry Sauce Itself!

The pilfering of Utah Culture has begun!

It started with the to to-do when people discovered funeral potatoes on Wal-Mart’s website. Now, Heinz thinks it’s inventing fry sauce.

We heard you saucy Americans and we’re bringing you our version of the delicious duo you’ve been eating for years. Are you Team Mayochup or should we call it something else? Let us know your thoughts! pic.twitter.com/aoLJULYlRz — Kraft Heinz Company (@KraftHeinzCo) April 17, 2018

The Salt Lake Tribune picked up on this sham in an article where Nicole Kulwicki, Heinz’s director of marketing says,“We know people have combined mayonnaise and ketchup for years and they are passionate about its name. That’s why we’re asking America to share their suggestions, to ensure our version of this delicious duo gets the name it deserves.” Ugh.

Back when I was 10-years-old my parents took the family to Disneyland. It was my first time on a plane and I was so excited. Aside from the occasional camping trip, it was my first time venturing outside of Zion. We arrived at LAX and while me mum was claiming bags, my dad sat us down and ordered some friends. The disappointment in my heart when I went back to the counter to ask for some “fry sauce” only to be met with, “you mean ketchup?” “No!” I exclaimed, “Fry sauce.” The lady handed me 3 ketchup packets. It left a scar so deep into my soul that I have never left Utah. I can think of one place that would ever respond to “May I have some fry sauce?” with “You mean ketchup?” This is truly THE place.

It’s not rocket science, either. Though recipes vary, we made a happy little cooking video so you’ll never have to buy an imposter again…real fry sauce is made in Utah.





via GIPHY