Hiker Found Alive In Zion National Park 2 Weeks After Going Missing

A hiker missing in Utah’s Zion National Park for nearly two weeks has been found alive.

38-year-old Holly Courtier was located Sunday by the National Park Service after getting a tip from a park visitor who had spotted her.

Courtier was last been seen on October 6 when she was dropped off by a private shuttle bus.

She was supposed to be picked up later the day, but never showed up.

Officials haven’t released any other details on her condition or what exactly happened to her.

