Hormel Foods Are Giving Away Bacon-Scented Masks

n case you need even more persuasion to wear a mask, Hormel Foods is going to try to lure you in with BACON. Hormel will be giving people the chance to sign up for a bacon-scented mask. They are calling the mask “Black Label Breathable Bacon” and say that it smells of “latest in pork scented technology.” The design on the black mask is covered with a print of crispy bacon. Bacon and mask enthusiasts can sign up for a free mask now until October 28th at breathablebacon.com.

How to win a breathable bacon-scented face mask by Hormel Black Label https://t.co/pkShPv9z7l — Newsweek (@Newsweek) October 15, 2020

For every request up to 10,000 Hormel will make a donation to Feeding America.

