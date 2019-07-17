How To Get Free Refills At Starbucks

You might have heard that Starbucks has a secret menu, but were you aware that the coffee chain offers free refills? You just have to do a little leg work first. According to Delish, the perk is available to those who have the Starbucks app paired with a registered Starbucks card, which was then used to make the initial purchase. Just show all the supporting documentation to the barista when it comes time for that top-up and you’re in. But like all good things, there are some restrictions. Starbucks’ Customer Service says the refills only apply to “brewed coffee (hot, iced coffee or cold brew), and tea (hot, or iced).” Also, you can’t leave the store and come back later.

Starbucks Is Offering Free Refills On Select Drinks https://t.co/5BtTUipIIB — Delish.com (@DelishDotCom) July 16, 2019