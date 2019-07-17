KFC Boards The Taco Train

There seems to be a trend in the fast-food industry right now, with the non-taco chains hopping on the train to sell tacos. The latest: KFC’s franchises in France. With the launch of the Double Taco, the ground beef is cast aside for a fried chicken tender, surrounded by all the usual fixings, including salsa, guacamole, shredded cheese, and onion. No need to decide between a hard or soft shell; you’ll get both.

Delish points out that both KFC and Taco Bell are owned by the same parent company, Yum! Brands, so they might know a little something about making this work.

Unfortunately, if you’re hoping to take a bite, you’ll need to hop a flight.

Um, KFC Is Also Making Tacos Now And They Come Stuffed With Fried Chicken https://t.co/lC0JI2RsNL — Delish.com (@DelishDotCom) July 16, 2019