Poor Sleep Creates Health Issues

Here’s a good reason to make sure you’re getting enough quality shut-eye. A new study says poor sleep habits are tied to several health issues. Previous findings have shown that a lack of sleep can trigger obesity, high blood pressure, and diabetes, but now it seems that not hitting the pillow at the same time each night can cause similar problems. Tianyi Huang from Boston’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School tells Reuters that an inconsistent sleep schedule is just as bad for the body as being sleep deprived. Publishing the results in the journal Diabetes Care, Huang notes that those with changing bedtimes were also at risk for metabolic syndrome, which increased the more the times fluctuated.

“The better you sleep—at all ages—the better the protection you give to your brain for your later years. Poor sleep habits, even in middle age, are associated with higher levels of cognitive problems, like senile dementia, later on in life.” #brainhealthhttps://t.co/cxIrxOiHds pic.twitter.com/KYs3xBVknr — ErgoFit Consulting (@ErgoFit_Consult) July 17, 2019

Do you know who can help with this…?