Human-size Jellyfish, Just One More Reason to Avoid the Ocean

Just another reason to stay on dry land. Divers off the coast of England came face-to-face with an adult-human-size jellyfish. The encounter with the 5-foot long barrel jellyfish occurred last week off the coast of Cornwall. Barrel jellyfish normally reach 3-feet in length and pale in comparison to the lion’s mane jellyfish – know to reach lengths of more than 120-feet, according to the Smithsonian Magazine.

A giant barrel jellyfish the size of a human being has been spotted off the coast of Cornwall. "I've never seen a jellyfish that size anywhere in the world," said Dan Abbott, who captured the encounter on camera. pic.twitter.com/0cH7hNgksR — The Guardian (@guardian) July 15, 2019