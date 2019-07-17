Life

Human-size Jellyfish, Just One More Reason to Avoid the Ocean

Just another reason to stay on dry land. Divers off the coast of England came face-to-face with an adult-human-size jellyfish. The encounter with the 5-foot long barrel jellyfish occurred last week off the coast of Cornwall. Barrel jellyfish normally reach 3-feet in length and pale in comparison to the lion’s mane jellyfish – know to reach lengths of more than 120-feet, according to the Smithsonian Magazine.

