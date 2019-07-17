Teachers Don’t Like These “Thank You” Cards

Most of us are thankful for the wonderful teachers we’ve had in our lives. But what if a teacher isn’t so great? Company Love Layla has a card for that too! And some teachers aren’t happy. One card you can buy reads “Thank F*** my kid doesn’t have you as their teacher next year.” If teachers could reply with the equally offensive, “Thank f*** I don’t have to teach your kid next year!” card.

Parents can also purchase bottles of wine with labels that read: ‘Because teachers can’t survive on apples alone.’https://t.co/Feol9fGCqf — Metro (@MetroUK) July 17, 2019

Owner Stacy Dennis told the Mirror “We’ve had lots of messages from teachers on social media who think that our products are insulting and rude towards them. We believe they are great fun – as do the parents who have nearly cleaned us out of our stock.” Personally, I’d probably give the “Sorry our children make you drink” card.