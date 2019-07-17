Life

Teachers Don’t Like These “Thank You” Cards

Posted on

Most of us are thankful for the wonderful teachers we’ve had in our lives. But what if a teacher isn’t so great? Company Love Layla has a card for that too! And some teachers aren’t happy. One card you can buy reads “Thank F*** my kid doesn’t have you as their teacher next year.” If teachers could reply with the equally offensive, “Thank f*** I don’t have to teach your kid next year!” card.

Owner Stacy Dennis told the Mirror “We’ve had lots of messages from teachers on social media who think that our products are insulting and rude towards them. We believe they are great fun – as do the parents who have nearly cleaned us out of our stock.” Personally, I’d probably give the “Sorry our children make you drink” card.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top