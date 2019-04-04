How To Keep Spider-Man from Spoiling ‘Avengers: Endgame”

Tom Holland is Spider-Man in the Marvel Universe. It seems Holland has a habit of revealing spoilers. He revealed the title of the upcoming Spider-Man movie before it was officially announced and he also told the world how many sequels there would be. To keep Holland from spoiling any of the upcoming Avengers: Endgame, director Joe Russo said that the actor wasn’t given a script for the movie. Russo said, “Yeah, Tom Holland does not get the script. Tom Holland gets his lines and that’s it. He doesn’t even know who he’s acting opposite of. We use like, very vague terms to describe to him what is happening in the scene because he has a very difficult time keeping his mouth shut.”

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.