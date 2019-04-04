Will Vin Diesel Be In The New “Avatar” Sequels?

Vin Diesel posted a video with James Cameron on Instagram. Cameron explained that he was on the set of the Avatar sequels. Cameron joked that he would have to use the Men In Black flash to wipe Diesel’s memory clean. Diesel said, “There is one person in Hollywood I’ve always wanted to work with and learn from. I am learning now.” We don’t really know what kind of role Diesel might have in the upcoming Avatar sequels but it looks like he will be doing something.

