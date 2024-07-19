Hulk Hogan and the GOP: A Match Made in Chaos

Shutterstock

Hulk Hogan: The Perfect Face for the Modern GOP

Hulk Hogan, a name synonymous with racism, compulsive lying, and hypocritical Christianity, strutted into the Republican National Convention like it was his own personal wrestling ring. His performance, riddled with his trademark theatrics, perfectly mirrored the deception and spectacle that have come to define the modern Republican party.

From the moment Hogan bellowed his iconic, “Let me tell you something, brother,” it was clear that the evening would be a showcase of his greatest hits—minus the integrity. He sprinkled his speech with nostalgic nods to wrestling legends like Andre the Giant and ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage, attempting to wrap himself in the glory of past triumphs to mask his current irrelevance.

In true Hogan fashion, he repeatedly cupped his ear to the crowd, a move designed to elicit cheers but now seemed desperate and hollow. The culmination of his act was the predictable yet pathetic tearing of his shirt, revealing a ‘Trump-Vance 2024’ shirt underneath. Shouting, “Let Trump-a-mania run wild!” he epitomized the blend of self-promotion and blind allegiance that marks his and the party’s ethos.

Donald Trump’s history with pro wrestling, including his WrestleMania appearances and appointment of Linda McMahon to his cabinet, underscores his affinity for the theatrical and the disingenuous. In this context, Hogan is more than a supporter—he’s a kindred spirit. Both men have built their brands on a foundation of lies, spectacle, and a shameless disregard for truth and decency.

Sidenote: Trump is under the impression that professional wrestling is real. Seriously.

Hogan’s appearance at the RNC wasn’t just a nod to nostalgia; it was a cynical play to the worst instincts of the party’s base. Just as he played a tough, holier-than-thou wrestler in the ring to stir up emotions and sell tickets, he now panders to the divisive, fear-mongering rhetoric that fuels the modern GOP. Hogan’s infamous line, “Whatcha gonna do when Hulkamania runs wild on you?” has never felt more menacing or more fitting for his current political stage.

Stone Cold Steve Austin would never.

Watch the below video to see Hulk Hogan destroying WCW, leading to countless people losing their jobs.

