Imagine Marijuana Being Delivered to Your Home?

Remember the days of finding your “friend” to get you some marijuana? Now, imagine a service designed to deliver marijuana to your home. It could be coming soon. Marijuana delivery startup Eaze is reportedly looking to close on $65 million in veture capital funding that would bring its valuation in excess of $300 million.

Hey we put up our holiday lights, what do you think? [it's not too early, right?] #ETM pic.twitter.com/9Kwh8bpbM7 — Eaze (@eaze) November 29, 2018

Axios is reporting that Eaze will be Uber for people wanting marijuana brought to their front door. The service is already being used in California. Imagine how much the initial stock offering would be for a company like this.