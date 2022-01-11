‘Indiana Jones 5’ Will Finish Filming in One Month

While some are still denying that there was ever a fourth ‘Indiana Jones’ film, it looks like the official fifth film in the franchise is about to wrap.
According to a Twitter comment from the film’s director, James Mangold, there is about a month left in the production.
This is big news since the film’s production has been delayed several times since 2019 and now has a set release date for the summer of 2023.
The film will act as a sequel to the fourth installment, 2008’s ‘Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.’
Are you excited about this new ‘Indiana Jones’ film? Which film is your favorite from the franchise?
