Drinking Habits That Could Age Your Brain Faster, According to Experts

Shutterstock

According to experts talking with the website Eat This, Not That, the way you drink alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages could affect how quickly your brain ages.

When it comes to drinking alcohol, drinking just to get intoxicated is the biggest way your drinking habits can affect your brain.

“High levels of alcohol can kill brain neurons in short order, so drinking excessively to get drunk can cause brain damage,” said Dr. William Lin.

Drinking alcohol alone, on an empty stomach, or in two glasses a night can also alter the brain.

Of course, non-alcoholic drinking habits can also change the brain, including drinking stuff high in sugar, not drinking enough water, and having too much caffeine.

