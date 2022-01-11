L.A. Cops Ignored Call About A Robbery In Progress Because They Were Playing Pokemon Go: Court Documents

Two Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers were fired after the pair ignored a robbery in progress at a nearby mall to continue playing Pokemon Go.
Court documents show the pair’s in-car recording system captured one officer saying “screw it” in regards to responding to the robbery in progress.
The other officer then reportedly said “Snorlax just popped up” on a street in L.A.
The two officers then spent 20 minutes driving to several different locations where the virtual creatures apparently appeared on their cell phones.
A police board said their actions “violated the trust of the public and represented unprofessional and embarrassing behavior.”
